Nidal Malik Hasan, the former U.S. Army major and psychiatrist convicted in the 2009 shooting deaths of 13 people at Fort Hood, Texas, asked a federal court on Tuesday to delay his execution so he can prepare a petition contesting his sentence.

Hasan, 56, is scheduled to be executed at Fort Hood by a firing squad on Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. CT, according to a memo from Acting Secretary of the Army Adam R. Telle.

The American Civil Liberties Union entered an appearance on Tuesday as a standby counsel for Hasan, urging the U.S. District Court in Kansas to halt the execution so he can pursue a federal habeas corpus petition, KSAT reported.

According to CNN, habeas corpus is a legal principle that allows people who believe they are being unlawfully detained or imprisoned to petition for their release in court.

Hasan signed the filing, The Associated Press reported. He told the court that he “intends to demonstrate that the military court’s judgment and his resulting sentence of death were obtained and are maintained in violation of his federal constitutional and statutory rights.”

“There is no question that the violence committed at Fort Hood caused unimaginable pain and loss. But the gravity of that loss does not change the government’s obligation to uphold the principles that define our justice system,” Anna Arceneaux, deputy director of the ACLU’s Capital Punishment Project, said, according to ABC News. “We urge the court to stop the government from bypassing Mr. Hasan’s due process rights in its rush to carry out this execution.”

Hasan had officially exhausted his military justice appeals, opening the door to President Donald Trump in October approving his death sentence, NBC News reported.

Hasan’s request was filed in a civilian court, which is another process available to military prisoners. Military experts told NBC News the legal maneuver to file a habeas corpus petition would all but assure Hasan’s case will be tied up in a lengthy review process.

Hasan has been on military death row in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, while his case moves through the channels of military court, CNN reported.

He was convicted in July 2013 of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted murder, CNN reported. A jury of 13 officers unanimously recommended a death sentence.

Hasan was an Army psychiatrist when he opened fire at the Soldier Readiness Processing Center at Fort Hood on Nov. 5, 2009, ABC News reported. He fatally shot 12 soldiers and one civilian before he was wounded and arrested, according to the news outlet.

According to witnesses, Hasan shouted “Allahu akbar” -- Arabic for “God is great!” — and opened fire with a laser-sighted handgun, The Associated Press reported. In addition to the 13 people killed, 32 were wounded.

The U.S. military has not executed a service member since 1961, when Pvt. John Bennett was hanged after his conviction for the rape and attempted murder of an 11-year-old girl in Austria, ABC News reported. The last service member executed by a firing squad was Pvt. Eddie Slovik in 1945, according to NBC News.

Slovik was executed for desertion during World War II.

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