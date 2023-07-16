Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for Pennsylvania for Monday

PITTSBURGH — A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Pennsylvania for Monday.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to contribute to the poor air quality.

The Department of Environmental Protection says fine particulate matter will be in the air. This includes hundreds of chemicals from construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks or fires.

Sensitive groups such as young children, elderly people or people with respiratory problems such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis should limit their time outside.

Pennsylvania residents are asked to avoid burning leaves or trash and to avoid running gas-powered lawn and garden equipment to help reduce the fine particulate matter.

The alert will begin at midnight and run through midnight Monday night.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group