Bailey Falter exits Pirates’ start with apparent injury

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bailey Falter exited his start against the New York Mets on Saturday in the third inning.

Falter issued a walk to J.D. Martinez to load the bases with nobody out and threw one pitch to Pete Alonso before manager Derek Shelton and the Pirates’ medical staff came out to check on the left-handed starter. Falter walked off the mound and into the dugout without throwing a warmup pitch.

Right-hander Dennis Santana replaced Falter in the game.

