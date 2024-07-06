Sports

Bailey Falter exits Pirates’ start with apparent injury

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Bailey Falter exits Pirates' start with apparent injury Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bailey Falter delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bailey Falter exited his start against the New York Mets on Saturday in the third inning.

Falter issued a walk to J.D. Martinez to load the bases with nobody out and threw one pitch to Pete Alonso before manager Derek Shelton and the Pirates’ medical staff came out to check on the left-handed starter. Falter walked off the mound and into the dugout without throwing a warmup pitch.

Right-hander Dennis Santana replaced Falter in the game.

    Most Read