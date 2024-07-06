Sports

Bailey Falter exits with injury in Pirates’ 5-2 loss to Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton, right, questions a ball and strike call by umpire John Tumpane, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 6, 2024. Shelton was ejected for his protest. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had to turn to the bullpen much earlier than expected as Bailey Falter exited with the bases loaded in the third inning with left posterior arm discomfort.

All three runners who reached against Falter scored, and the Pirates were unable to overcome the deficit in a 5-2 loss to the New York Mets at PNC Park on Saturday evening.

Dennis Santana relieved the injured Falter and struck out the first two batters he faced before surrendering a bases-clearing double to Luis Torrens to put New York ahead 3-0.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

