Blake Hinson begins NBA career Saturday

Pittsburgh v Iowa State GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 17: Blake Hinson #2 of the Pittsburgh Panthers celebrates against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 17, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers begin their NBA Summer League campaign on Saturday afternoon, and Blake Hinson will make his pro debut.

The Lakers will take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EST at the Chase Center in San Francisco. This game is part of the California Classic Summer League event.

Pitt’s Blake Hinson was recently signed by the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year, two-way contract. Hinson went un-drafted in the 2024 NBA Draft but was picked up hours later by the Lakers.

Hinson signed a two-way contract, allowing him to be on the big-league Lakers roster as well as their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Last year, two-way players made just under $600,000 each, per NBA.com.

