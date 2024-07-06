Blake Hinson begins NBA career Saturday

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

The Los Angeles Lakers begin their NBA Summer League campaign on Saturday afternoon, and Blake Hinson will make his pro debut.

The Lakers will take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EST at the Chase Center in San Francisco. This game is part of the California Classic Summer League event.

Pitt’s Blake Hinson was recently signed by the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year, two-way contract. Hinson went un-drafted in the 2024 NBA Draft but was picked up hours later by the Lakers.

Hinson signed a two-way contract, allowing him to be on the big-league Lakers roster as well as their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Last year, two-way players made just under $600,000 each, per NBA.com.

