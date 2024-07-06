Pitt’s Blake Hinson signs two-year contract with Los Angeles Lakers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Former Pitt sharpshooter Blake Hinson officially signed a two-year contract with the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, per numerous reports.

Hinson signed a two-way contract, allowing him to be on the big-league Lakers roster as well as their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Last year, two-way players made just under $600,000 each, per NBA.com.

Hinson — a 6-foot-8 forward from Deltona, Fla. — is coming off a final season in Pittsburgh in which he averaged 18.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, shooting 45.4% from the field, 42.1% from beyond the arc (on 261 attempts) and 66.9% from the free throw line. He hit the 20-point mark 14 times last season — erupting for a career-high 41 points in a win against Louisville.

