Blomqvist stands tall, Penguins fill the net in win over Detroit

The Pittsburgh Penguins looked like a team in deep, deep trouble for much of the first period Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings. They trailed 1-0, but only because rookie goalie Joel Blomqvist, who made his first NHL start, was spectacular.

And then, as if the switch flipped, the Penguins began creating offensive chances and then remembered how to finish them. At the outset of the second period, the Penguins scored three goals in 2:33, beating Detroit 6-3 at Little Caesars Arena.

Blomqvist, 22, stopped 12 of 13 shots in the first period, but the number belied just how well the goalie played. Detroit significantly outchances the Penguins 11-5 but scored just once. Blomqvist is entering his second professional season in North America after being the Penguins’ second-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft.

