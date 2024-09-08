Boswell does it all, Steelers scrape past Falcons, 18-10

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com

Chris Boswell kicked a team-high six field goals as the Pittsburgh Steelers offense did just enough to earn the team an 18-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons to open the 2024 regular season.

Boswell set a team record as the first kicker to hit three field goals of more than 50 yards in one game. He recorded scoring boots of 57, 56, 51, 44, 40 and 25 yards to provide all of Pittsburgh’s points.

At a critical juncture of the fourth quarter, when punter Cameron Johnston was injured after Miles Killebrew blocked an Atlanta player into his leg, Boswell even punted for the Steelers, booting a 46-yarder with no return.

With Johnston out, wide receiver Scotty Miller held for Boswell’s final attempt, letting him tie the team record with six field goals. Boswell kicked six at Cincinnati in 2016, and Jeff Reed had six field goals against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2002. Boswell also kicked six in a playoff game against Kansas City.

