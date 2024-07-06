Bryan Reynolds, Rowdy Tellez lead Pirates’ homer barrage in 14-2 win over Mets

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Bryan Reynolds and Rowdy Tellez each homered twice and hit a grand slam for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who as a team, matched a franchise-record with seven home runs in a 14-2 win over the New York Mets at PNC Park on Friday night.

In the fifth inning, Reynolds hit a two-run homer off of Mets starter Luis Severino (5-3) to break a 2-2 tie.

Two innings later, Reynolds stepped to the plate with the bases loaded against lefty Jake Diekman, who was just brought into the game in relief of Severino. Reynolds hit a 2-2 fastball up in the zone over the fence in right-center.

