Bryan Reynolds, Rowdy Tellez lead Pirates’ homer barrage in 14-2 win over Mets

Bryan Reynolds, Rowdy Tellez lead Pirates’ homer barrage in 14-2 win over Mets Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds, left, and Rowdy Tellez (44) celebrate after getting the final out of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH —

Bryan Reynolds and Rowdy Tellez each homered twice and hit a grand slam for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who as a team, matched a franchise-record with seven home runs in a 14-2 win over the New York Mets at PNC Park on Friday night.

In the fifth inning, Reynolds hit a two-run homer off of Mets starter Luis Severino (5-3) to break a 2-2 tie.

Two innings later, Reynolds stepped to the plate with the bases loaded against lefty Jake Diekman, who was just brought into the game in relief of Severino. Reynolds hit a 2-2 fastball up in the zone over the fence in right-center.

