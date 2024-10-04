Channel 11 sits down for exclusive interview with Steelers QB Justin Fields ahead of Cowboys matchup

PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Justin Fields sat down with Channel 11 ahead of this weekend’s big primetime matchup.

The things that stuck out to our Jenna Harner the most during their conversation were his humility and his thoughtfulness.

Catch the full interview on Channel 11′s Black and Gold Zone pre-game show at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Steelers face the Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on WPXI.

Harner and Fields covered a lot, including what he’s learned about himself during his NFL career.

They discussed how he’s seen himself grow from his first days in Chicago to now, and what it means to him to see all of his work coming to fruition as he’s playing some of the best football of his career.

The 25-year-old quarterback was reflective when we talked about all he’s been through in the NFL up to this point.

“I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned so much. I feel like so much has happened in the past few years. I think the biggest thing is that everything happens for a reason. I’m a big believer in that. Whatever comes my way, adversity, good things, bad things I just handle it the best I can,” Fields said.

