Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh gives Steelers ringing endorsement ahead of Sunday’s game

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh thinks Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be a good indication of where his team stands. The same could be said for the Steelers, as well. Both teams come into Sunday’s matchup sitting at 2-0.

The Steelers are coming off a 13-6 win over the Broncos in Denver, while the Chargers destroyed the Carolina Panthers, 26-3, on Sunday. Both teams possess elite defenses. The Chargers have the top-ranked scoring defense (6.5 points per game) and the second-ranked total defense (227.5 yards per game). The Steelers are the second-ranked scoring defense (8 points per game) and fourth in total defense (270.5 yards per game).

The Chargers defense held quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers to 84 yards passing and 1-for-12 on third down.

