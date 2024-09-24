Chargers S Derwin James suspended for hit on Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. has been suspended one game by the NFL, the league announced on Monday for his hit on Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

James has been suspended for repeated violations of the league’s rule for head contact. He will miss one game without pay, as the Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

James was penalized 15 yards in the game for a blow to the head of Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth in the Steelers 20-10 win over the Chargers Sunday. James lowered his head and made contact with the head of Freiermuth while he was running after a catch in the second half of Sunday’s game.

