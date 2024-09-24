Sports

Chargers S Derwin James suspended for hit on Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Derwin James Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. has been suspended one game by the NFL, the league announced on Monday for his hit on Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

James has been suspended for repeated violations of the league’s rule for head contact. He will miss one game without pay, as the Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

James was penalized 15 yards in the game for a blow to the head of Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth in the Steelers 20-10 win over the Chargers Sunday. James lowered his head and made contact with the head of Freiermuth while he was running after a catch in the second half of Sunday’s game.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash in Dormont is undocumented immigrant, police say
  • ‘Thank you for finding me’: Man abducted as child found 70 years later
  • New sober game room opens next weekend in Sharpsburg
  • VIDEO: Co-owners of pub damaged during fire in Brownsville react to community support
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read