Sports

Citing rust, Mike Tomlin names Justin Fields Steelers starter over Russell Wilson this week

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Justin Fields, right, and Russell Wilson (3) warm up before an NFL exhibition football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Russell Wilson is healthy, but Justin Fields will remain the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback — for now.

Head coach Mike Tomlin announced after practice on Friday that Fields will continue to be the starting quarterback. This week, with Wilson fully healthy, he will dress as the team’s backup, instead of being the emergency third quarterback, as he has been the first five weeks of the season.

But Tomlin gave himself and Wilson and out, citing rust after the veteran quarterback missed five weeks of practice with his second calf injury of the 2024 season.

