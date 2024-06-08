Sports

Erik Karlsson buys stake of English soccer team

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Erik Karlsson Pittsburgh Penguins' Erik Karlsson plays against the Boston Bruins during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Boston.

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson wants to learn the ownership side of professional sports, and he’s starting on the ground floor of the football world. According to the Swedish newspaper Expressen, Karlsson has teamed up with a deep-pocket billionaire to buy a piece of third-tier English football team.

Karlsson and Karl-Johan Persson joined the Nordic Football Group to purchase the Burton Football Club, nicknamed the Brewers.

“It will be a lot of fun. I have a good grasp of sports in general, but I’m looking forward to learning about how it works in the football world and on the ownership side,” Karlsson told the Swedish paper. “There is a lot of excitement to work within a club like this, not just in terms of men’s football.”

