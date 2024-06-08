Erik Karlsson buys stake of English soccer team

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson wants to learn the ownership side of professional sports, and he’s starting on the ground floor of the football world. According to the Swedish newspaper Expressen, Karlsson has teamed up with a deep-pocket billionaire to buy a piece of third-tier English football team.

Karlsson and Karl-Johan Persson joined the Nordic Football Group to purchase the Burton Football Club, nicknamed the Brewers.

“It will be a lot of fun. I have a good grasp of sports in general, but I’m looking forward to learning about how it works in the football world and on the ownership side,” Karlsson told the Swedish paper. “There is a lot of excitement to work within a club like this, not just in terms of men’s football.”

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group