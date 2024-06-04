Former Pitt LB signs with Buffalo Bills

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Shayne Simon did not hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft, but that didn’t end his dream of making it to the NFL.

Simon — a 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker from West Orange, N.J. — signed with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, NFL Trade Rumors reported. He’s the second Panther to sign as an undrafted free agent this offseason, joining A.J. Woods (Washington Commanders).

Simon attended rookie minicamps with the Bills and Philadelphia Eagles last month, paving the way for a preseason opportunity in the NFL.

He spent two seasons at Pitt, arriving as a transfer from Notre Dame before the 2022 season. He quickly emerged as one of the leaders on the defense — named a team captain last season — and was a vital cog in the defensive scheme.

