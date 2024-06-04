Sports

Former Pitt LB signs with Buffalo Bills

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Shayne Simon Pittsburgh linebacker Shayne Simon takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Shayne Simon did not hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft, but that didn’t end his dream of making it to the NFL.

Simon — a 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker from West Orange, N.J. — signed with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, NFL Trade Rumors reported. He’s the second Panther to sign as an undrafted free agent this offseason, joining A.J. Woods (Washington Commanders).

Simon attended rookie minicamps with the Bills and Philadelphia Eagles last month, paving the way for a preseason opportunity in the NFL.

He spent two seasons at Pitt, arriving as a transfer from Notre Dame before the 2022 season. He quickly emerged as one of the leaders on the defense — named a team captain last season — and was a vital cog in the defensive scheme.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Fire tears through Robinson Township home
  • Man accused of putting explosive device under another man’s car in Ross Township
  • Bank robbed in Washington, police searching for suspect
  • VIDEO: Jeannette Fire Chief says department is stretched thin while down to only 2 full-time firefighters
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read