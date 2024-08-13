Former WPIAL, Pitt QB signs contract with Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Former Pine-Richland and Pitt quarterback Ben DiNucci is getting another opportunity in the NFL.

DiNucci — a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder — signed a contract Monday afternoon with the Buffalo Bills, according to his agent JL Sports. It comes a few weeks after a workout with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is firmly entrenched as the starter, and Mitch Trubisky was signed during the offseason to serve as a backup. The only other quarterback on the roster is Shane Buechele, who picked up a recent injury. So, there’s an opportunity for DiNucci to carve out a role.

