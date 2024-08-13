Sports

Former WPIAL, Pitt QB signs contract with Buffalo Bills

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Ben Dinucci Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Dinucci (3) scrambles against North Carolina in an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

BUFFALO — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Former Pine-Richland and Pitt quarterback Ben DiNucci is getting another opportunity in the NFL.

DiNucci — a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder — signed a contract Monday afternoon with the Buffalo Bills, according to his agent JL Sports. It comes a few weeks after a workout with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is firmly entrenched as the starter, and Mitch Trubisky was signed during the offseason to serve as a backup. The only other quarterback on the roster is Shane Buechele, who picked up a recent injury. So, there’s an opportunity for DiNucci to carve out a role.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

