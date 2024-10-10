Sports

George Pickens said he didn’t know rule, doesn’t expect blowback from profane eye black message

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Dallas Cowboys v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 7: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium on October 7, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Cowboys beat the Steelers 20-17. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images) (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

George Pickens had a lot to say on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers took the field against the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium.

So much that it couldn’t be constrained by mere words. He had to spell it out for the rest of the world. Pickens wrote “Open [expletive] Always” in white letters across the strip of eye black tape that adorned his face on Sunday night.

After Pickens caught three of his seven targets for 26 yards on Sunday in what became a 20-17 Steelers loss, Pickens had a lot less to say. He did not speak with the media postgame, as is required by NFL policy. Of course, NFL policy doesn’t seem to be a priority. The league’s rules strictly prohibit personal messages displayed during games. Pickens is under investigation from the league for violating that portion of the rulebook.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

