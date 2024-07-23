Sports

Gonzales drives in go-ahead run after Keller’s 7 strong as Pirates beat Cardinals 2-1

Pittsburgh Pirates St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages, left, tags out Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski, at home during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Nick Gonzales drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth after Mitch Keller threw seven strong innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night at PNC Park.

With the score tied 1-all, Gonzales shot one through the right side of the infield to plate Bryan Reynolds from second base and give the Pirates (51-49) the lead.

It was the second time in the last four games that Gonzales provided some late-game heroics. On Friday night against the Phillies, Gonzales delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

