Home Runs From Cruz, Tellez Lift Pirates to 4-2 Win Over Braves

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

After scoring just one run in each of the first two games of the series, the Pittsburgh Pirates finally struck thanks to home runs from Oneil Cruz and Rowdy Tellez in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The two homers and a solid start from Bailey Falter lifted the Pirates (40-43) to a 4-2 win over the Braves (46-36) at Truist Park to salvage the series.

With the Pirates trailing by a run, Cruz connected on a gargantuan two-run blast with two outs off of Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach (1-4). The ball left Cruz’s bat at 117.3 mph and traveled 459 feet.

