Jared Triolo, Pirates one-upped by Corey Seager, Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Corey Seager’s two-homer game overshadowed Jared Triolo’s three-run homer as the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 4-3 by the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday night.

Seager connected on his first home run of the game with one out in the first, a solo shot off of Luis Ortiz. Two innings later, Seager hit a three-run shot just over the fence in right-center to put the Rangers (58-68) ahead 4-0.

After Seager’s second home run, Ortiz (5-4) settled in and went six innings. He allowed four runs on five hits with one walk and matched his career high with seven strikeouts.

