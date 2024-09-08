Jones finds groove in Pirates’ win over Nats, Taylor hits milestone homer

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Jared Jones settled in after allowing a leadoff homer and helped carry the Pittsburgh Pirates to a series split against the Washington Nationals with a 7-3 win at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

Facing CJ Abrams to open the game, Jones hung an 0-2 slider to CJ Abrams, who clobbered a solo home run to right center.

The Pirates (67-76) responded with four runs off of Patrick Corbin in the home half of the inning. Joey Bart connected on a two-run homer to left to put the Pirates out in front. Later in the inning, Billy Cook doubled home a pair of runs in his first major-league at-bat.

The Nationals (64-79) scored again on a Jacob Young base hit in the top of the second inning before Jones found his groove. The rookie right-hander retired the final 16 batters he faced and struck out five of the final six batters to end his outing.

