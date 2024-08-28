Jones not sharp in Pirates’ loss to Cubs; Cruz has big game

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Jared Jones struggled in his return from the injured list and the Pittsburgh Pirates once again dropped an ugly one, falling 9-5 to the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Tuesday.

The Pirates (62-70) jumped out to a 2-0 in the first inning against Justin Steele. Oneil Cruz brought home a run with a sacrifice fly to left-center and Bryan De La Cruz stroked an RBI double to left.

After that, the Cubs (67-66) responded with nine unanswered runs.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group