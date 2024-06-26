Sports

Luis Ortiz Tosses Gem, Pirates Hit Pair of Homers to Take Series Over Reds

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Luis Ortiz Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Luis L. Ortiz throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/AP)

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Luis Ortiz shined in his first start of the season and the Pittsburgh Pirates belted two home runs to take the series with a 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on Wednesday.

Ortiz (4-2) tied his career-high with seven strikeouts in six strong innings. The right-hander held the Reds (37-43) to one run on four hits and didn’t walk a batter.

The lone blemish against Ortiz came in the third inning when Jonathan India doubled home Stuart Fairchild. Outside of the third inning, the Reds didn’t put a runner in scoring position against Ortiz.

