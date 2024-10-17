Malkin Magic: 500th career goal

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin scored his 500th NHL goal Wednesday night in a game against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena.

It was a big one in the game, too.

On a play set up by fellow Penguins star center Sidney Crosby, who earlier in the game got his 1,600th point, Malkin, 38, drove to the net and dove to deposit his own rebound past Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. That broke a 3-3 tie at 3:28 of the third period.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group