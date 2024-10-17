Sports

Malkin Magic: 500th career goal

By Shelly Anderson - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin celebrates after scoring in the second period of an opening night NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin scored his 500th NHL goal Wednesday night in a game against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena.

It was a big one in the game, too.

On a play set up by fellow Penguins star center Sidney Crosby, who earlier in the game got his 1,600th point, Malkin, 38, drove to the net and dove to deposit his own rebound past Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. That broke a 3-3 tie at 3:28 of the third period.

