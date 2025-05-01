Fan fall from bleachers at PNC Park being treated as ‘accidental in nature,’ Pittsburgh police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety officials gave an update Thursday morning on the investigation into the fan falling from the bleachers at PNC Park.

Officials said the incident is being treated as “accidental in nature,” and that the man remains in critical condition at a hospital.

Police said the man fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh EMS, along with other PNC Park officials and the athletic training teams for the Pirates and Cubs, immediately provided him aid.

The Pirates issued a statement following the incident, saying their “thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials added that police do not anticipate providing any additional updates to the public following Thursday morning’s update.

