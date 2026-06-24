Legacy Hall at PNC Park: A unique event space with Pittsburgh Pirates history on display

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the opening of Legacy Hall, a new event and meeting space at PNC Park, featuring the largest display of Pirates memorabilia at the ballpark.

Legacy Hall is a multi-use space located next to the Left Field Entrance along Federal Street at the Willie Stargell statue. The venue has a capacity for up to 150 guests and will accommodate family events, corporate meetings and networking events. It will also be open to all ticketed fans on game days when not reserved for a private event and will serve as the new starting point for ballpark tours.

The unique area features a collection of Pirates memorabilia, with many items never previously displayed at PNC Park. Pittsburgh Pirates President Travis Williams shared his enthusiasm for the new space.

“We are excited to open a new space that will house and highlight many artifacts and select artwork from our organization’s rich history,” Williams said. “Legacy Hall is not just an area to showcase memorabilia; it is also one of the more unique event and meeting spaces in the city and we look forward to seeing its many uses. We want to thank Denny Heindl and Stephen Wong for loaning items from their personal collections, items that have a deep and special meaning to Pirates history and our fans. We believe this display will be another fun stop for fans visiting PNC Park.”

The collection includes historical items from the Pirates, in addition to loaned pieces from Heindl, a limited partner of the Pirates since 1997. Heindl has one of the largest collections of sports memorabilia in the area. Wong, a prominent baseball memorabilia collector and historian focusing on 19th and early 20th-century items, also contributed to the display.

Legacy Hall (Harrison Barden/Harrison Barden)

The space includes a tribute to Honus Wagner and Ralph Kiner, featuring game-worn uniforms from the two Pirates legends and a letter written to Wagner in 1954 from President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Original lockers from Three Rivers Stadium, used by Stargell and Roberto Clemente, house artifacts from these two Hall of Fame players. A locker from PNC Park showcases items collected from various players over the last 25 years. Jim Trdinich serves as the Pirates Team Historian.

Legacy Hall (Harrison Barden/Harrison Barden)

Other notable items include the final out ball from Game Six of the 1909 World Series, Kiki Cuyler’s bat from 1925 and a ball signed by Paul and Lloyd Waner. A banner from the 1960 World Series with autographs from the Pirates and Yankees is also on display, along with a turnstile and seat from Forbes Field and Three Rivers Stadium and home plate from the first season at PNC Park. A historic timeline highlights one of the walls inside Legacy Hall, accompanied by display cases showcasing Pittsburgh’s championship seasons and ballparks.

(Harrison Barden/Harrison Barden)

Legacy Hall is designed to be tailored for any occasion, from meetings and presentations to cocktail receptions or intimate seated dinners. Guests can gather around two large-screen televisions for group presentations, enjoy an open layout for social events, or dine amid the collection of Pirates history.

For more information on options and to reserve the space, you can contact pncparkevents@pirates.com.

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