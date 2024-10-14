Najee Harris, defense power Steelers to win over Raiders

LAS VEGAS — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their slow-to-start running game in gear, and Najee Harris ran all over the Las Vegas Raiders in a messy 32-13 victory for the Steelers on Sunday.

Harris entered with 82 carries for 270 yards on the season, for a measly 3.3 yards per carry. But he finally go on track against the Raiders, breaking out for 106 yards on 14 carries.

The rest of the Steelers’ offense struggled for most of the day, but the team found itself with an eight-point lead in the third quarter when Harris took over. He took a 2nd and 10 carry for 26 yards to get the drive started, and then broke free on a toss sweep, jetting 36 yards through the Las Vegas defense, and leaping the final five into the end zone for a touchdown.

