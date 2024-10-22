NFL admits officiating mistake in Steelers-Jets game

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off of a strong win Sunday Night against the New York Jets. It came with a week filled with controversy over the quarterback change with Russell Wilson returning from injury over Justin Fields. Initially, it looked like the change was a mistake. However, Wilson showed his veteran presence, calm demeanor, and flashes of his prime ability; leading the Steelers to 31 unanswered points.

Prior to the 31-point scoring streak, the Jets marched down to the Pittsburgh 3-yard line courtesy of a 57-yard catch-and-run by Breece Hall. Aaron Rodgers capped the 6-play, 72-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Tyler Conklin.

On the ensuing PAT, Minkah Fitzpatrick made the first of multiple special team splash plays. He got an excellent jump through the gap and blocked the PAT kick; seemingly keeping the game at 13-6. On a night of multiple questionable calls, the officiating threw a flag on Fitzpatrick for Leveraging. By rule, a defensive player cannot use a teammate or blocker to “push” themselves over the line of scrimmage to block a kick. This includes using the arms or legs. The penalty led to the Jets attempting a two-point conversion, succeeding, and creating a two-possession advantage at 15-6.

