Former Pitt stars will return to Acrisure Stadium as prospects for NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Just over two weeks from now, NFL prospects will hear their names called as they begin their professional careers, including possibly a few former Pitt stars.

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Linebacker Kyle Louis and running back Desmond Reid are both expected to be selected by NFL teams over the course of draft weekend. Both were invited to the NFL Combine this past February.

Louis, who some NFL teams see as a hybrid defensive back, is projected to be a day two pick, likely a second or third-rounder.

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In the meantime reid will likely be a day three pick.

The running back had a tough season battling a high ankle sprain, but he’s happy to finally be healthy and prove himself to NFL teams.

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“You know it’s been tough, but I’m thankful to be in the position I’m in,” Reid said. “Not a lot of people get to do what a lot of us came out here and did, so I’m just blessed. You know it’s been tough, but everybody goes through tough times. You’ve just got to fight through it.”

“Definitely just proud of Dez, like he’s been going through so much,” Louis said. “On the field, he put on so much film and people have looked at because of what he’s been going through. I’m just praying like he’s overcome that, and he showcased what he can do at the next level because I know he can.”

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Reid tells us he plans to be here in Pittsburgh for the draft.

Louis, who is from New Jersey, told us at Pitt’s Pro Day he still has to have conversations with his mom about whether he’ll be here in Pittsburgh or back home.

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