Antonio Brown's agent: 'Whatever happens this offseason, we'll make the best of it'

PITTSBURGH - Steeler Nation hasn’t heard from Antonio Brown since his drama with the team has blown up publicly over the last two weeks, but his agent is speaking out.
Drew Rosenhaus made an appearance Sunday night on 7 Sports Xtra, a television show in Miami, and talked about the superstar receiver’s situation.
"I'm just gonna say that Antonio is a great, great player, a tremendous competitor, a great teammate," Rosenhaus said in a 37-second clip released by the station. "Whatever happens this offseason, we’ll make the best of it. I don’t have any particular comment on what the Steelers may or may not do. Antonio has had a Hall of Fame career there, and we’ll be ready for whatever happens next."
At his season-ending press conference, Mike Tomlin didn’t rule out anything when it comes to Brown’s future, saying “certainly” when asked if there’s a point where talent becomes not worth it.
While this is a hot topic of conversation at the moment, the Steelers have plenty of time to decide what they want to do with the disgruntled Brown.
Trades can’t be made until March 13, giving the franchise more than two months to decide on what to do with the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.
