Bret Michaels to perform ‘Nothin’ But A Good Time’ at halftime during Steelers, Packers matchup

PITTSBURGH — Music icon and Pittsburgh-area native Bret Michaels will entertain viewers on Sunday when the Steelers take on the Packers.

Frontman of the band Poison, Michaels will perform a new version of “Nothin’ But A Good Time” during the home game, which starts at 8:20 p.m.

“As a Western Pennsylvania native, I could not be more honored to bring nothing but a good time at halftime for the Forged In Pittsburgh Origin Game,” said Michaels, who was born in Butler. “Steeler Nation, we’re one big family, let’s rock!”

You can watch the game live on Channel 11.

During the game, the Steelers will debut their throwback uniforms that honor the team and the city of Pittsburgh’s history.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group