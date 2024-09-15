Broncos will be without 2 playmakers against Steelers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Denver Broncos ruled out starting slot wide receiver Devaughn Vele (ribs) for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s the lone Bronco that will be out, beside rookie running back Audric Estimé (ankle), who was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 11.

The fifth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame fumbled on his first carry after leaping over a defender in Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Overall, he rushed for 14 yards on two carries against Seattle. He’s eligible to return to the active roster for the Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

Left tackle Garett Bolles (calf), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (Achilles) and center Luke Wattenberg (ankle) improved to full participants in Friday’s practice and don’t have injury designations. All three are expected to be good to go on Sunday.

