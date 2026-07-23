Hines Ward opens up on how childhood adversity forged him into steel

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

No other wide receiver in NFL history epitomized toughness like Pittsburgh Steelers legend Hines Ward, and he demonstrated his toughness every time that he took the field, doing so with a big smile on his face. But where did that toughness come from? Ward opened up on just that in a new documentary.

Ward is a beloved player and fan favorite of Steelers fans, due in part to his toughness and ever-present smile, just as he was feared and loathed by his opponents and their fans because of the way he approached the game, which was always to hit first. That mentality, and what drove him, was forged early on in childhood, and fans can get a glimpse of what makes him tick when “SEC Storied: Becoming Hines Ward” premieres Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. ET.

After being born in Seoul, South Korea, Ward grew up in Georgia as a mixed-race kid, with his mother being Korean and his father being African-American. The adversity that he went through as a mixed-race kid in the South, being raised by a single mother who barely spoke English, would prepare him not only for his future football career, but also how to carry himself forward through the rest of his life.

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