Instant Analysis: Russell Wilson Wins Steelers Starting QB Job

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson looks downfield during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson/AP)

DETROIT — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

You can go ahead and say it, even if Mike Tomlin hasn’t yet. Russell Wilson is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback.

Wilson got his second start of the preseason against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Wilson wasn’t necessarily bad in his Steelers debut against the Buffalo Bills the previous week, but the entire offense around him struggled to the point that it was tough to get a good read on where Wilson stood after an early-camp calf injury.

He came out against the Lions on Saturday, and looked like the player he was all training camp at St. Vincent College: a poised and accurate-passing leader of the offense.

Wilson hit George Pickens for a huge third-down conversion to keep that first drive alive. His only other completion was to Pickens on a screen that lost yardage.

Tomlin had seen enough.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

