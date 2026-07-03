Jalen Ramsey lands on NFL top 100 list

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey landed at No. 82 on the NFL Network’s annual Top 100 Players list. Ramsey was ranked No. 66 in 2025, No. 25 in 2024 and has appeared on the list every year since 2017.

The Top 100 Players list is voted on by the players. Ramsey is the first Steelers player to make the list.

“ALL God! … i appreciate the respect from my peers!”Ramsey wrote on X.

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