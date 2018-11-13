PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 4 p.m. Le'Veon Bell has not reported to the Steelers by the 4 p.m. deadline, making him ineligible to play in the NFL this season.
What it means for the team moving forward, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Related Headlines
ORIGINAL STORY:
Running back Le’Veon Bell has until Tuesday afternoon to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers to be eligible to play this season.
CLICK HERE: LE’VEON BELL WATCH
Over the weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Bell is “unlikely” to report by the 4 p.m. deadline.
NOTHING has changed as of 11AM and the #Steelers do not expect @LeVeonBell to report today. I reached out to Bell's agent and there was no comment on the issue. #StayTuned #Steelers https://t.co/Na6vYN2FzU pic.twitter.com/OcXQsg4vaX— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 13, 2018
If that’s the case, Bell will not only miss out on playing for the entire season -- he’ll forfeit the entire $14.5 million on the table with the franchise tag.
By not reporting, Bell would become a free agent at the end of the season.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- 15-year-old girl shot when bullet goes through apartment wall
- Deadline looming: Le'Veon Bell must report to Steelers today or lose entire season
- Man found shot to death on side of Penn Hills road identified
- VIDEO: Preparing your car for winter
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}