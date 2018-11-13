  • Le'Veon Bell a no show to the Steelers by deadline

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 4 p.m. Le'Veon Bell has not reported to the Steelers by the 4 p.m. deadline, making him ineligible to play in the NFL this season.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    Running back Le’Veon Bell has until Tuesday afternoon to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers to be eligible to play this season.

    Over the weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Bell is “unlikely” to report by the 4 p.m. deadline.

    If that’s the case, Bell will not only miss out on playing for the entire season -- he’ll forfeit the entire $14.5 million on the table with the franchise tag.

    By not reporting, Bell would become a free agent at the end of the season.

