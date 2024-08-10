Mike Tomlin confirms Russell Wilson will play in second preseason game

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed in his post-game press conference on Friday night that quarterback Russell Wilson will play in the Steelers’ second preseason game next Saturday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Russell Wilson did not play in Friday night’s loss to the Houston Texans, but he was in uniform during pre-game warmups. Wilson said on Wednesday that he’s champing at the bit to play in the preseason.

“I always want to play,” he said. “Anytime you get the strap on the pads, it’s a blessing. Whether it’s preseason or if it’s regular season, obviously which matters a lot more, or in the postseason, which is even more important, just be out there with your teammates and everything else.

