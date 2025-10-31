Cam Heyward says Steelers defense needs to learn from mistakes

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers defense has been under a lot of scrutiny for its recent performances. And coming up, they will face the league’s best offense.

Channel 11’s Shelby Cassesse spoke with defensive captain Cam Heyward in the locker room about how they’re looking to eliminate the mental mistakes.

Heyward had some strong words after Sunday night’s loss to the Packers, calling his defense out for not responding well to adversity and a lack of fight.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> ‘We’re not finishing’ Steelers defense shouldering most of second-half collapse against Packers

Following up with Heyward on Thursday, he said that, as a leader on the team, he has to call it like he sees it.

Players and coaches on both sides of the ball largely agree with Hayward’s observations.

And with the league’s best offense coming to town on Sunday in the Indianapolis Colts, this squad knows they’ll have to eliminate those mental mistakes quickly.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Mike Tomlin addresses concerns with Steelers’ defense after loss to Packers

Cassesse asked Cam Heyward about the key to keeping things like penalties and blown coverage from snowballing in the game.

“Think you got to learn from your mistakes,” Heyward said. “You know, in that game, especially, there was, you know, things that didn’t go our way, and we kind of just let that compound and compact on what we were trying to do. You know, the good teams let that go. You’re not going to get every call, and, you know, not everything’s going to be in your favor. So you bounce back, you keep playing good football, you lock in more.”

There was an interesting change on the injury report on Wednesday, a day when usually several veterans like Heyward and T.J. Watt have the day off.

On Wednesday, however, everyone on defense practiced.

Asked if that was some kind of message, Heyward said he doesn’t know.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group