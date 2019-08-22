PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have named an interim wide receivers coach following the unexpected death of coach Darryl Drake.
Ray Sherman will be the interim wide receivers coach for the 2019 season, the Steelers announced Thursday.
Sherman, who has coached college and NFL teams, was the Steelers offensive coordinator in 1998.
Sherman hasn’t coached since he retired after the 2015 season with the Rams, but he has been with the Steelers through all of training camp and in the preseason -- initially to observe.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}