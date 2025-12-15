Steelers RB Jaylen Warren a late addition to injury report

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added running back Jaylen Warren to their injury list for tonight’s Week 15 home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Warren is now questionable to play with an illness, the team announced on Monday. The club’s starting running back, Warren practiced all week without issue, but was a late add to the injury list.

Warren will be replaced in the starting lineup by Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell and Warren have split time for the Steelers all season, with Warren rushing 159 times for 652 yards and Gainwell rushing 80 times for 371 yards.

