Steelers Suffer 4 In-Game Injuries vs. Lions, Rookie DB Watts Being Evaluated

DETROIT — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive back Ryan Watts suffered an apparently serious injury late in his team’s final preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, one of four Steelers players to suffer an in-game injury.

Watts was injured attempting to make a tackle against Lions running back Zonovan Knight on the final series of the game. He laid face-down on the Lions logo near midfield for several minutes before eventually sitting up and walking off the field with the help of trainers.

Head coach Mike Tomlin after the game that Watts suffered a stinger. Stingers are nerve injuries caused by compression or stretching of the neck and shoulder area, and are extremely painful, with pain shooting down the arms and/or legs.

