Steelers’ Sutton suspended for first half of 2024 season for violating NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton has been suspended without pay for the first eight games of the 2024 season for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

In March, Sutton was released from the Detroit Lions after police publicized a warrant for his arrest. He was wanted on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

The NFL determined that Sutton violated the policy during this incident.

Sutton was drafted by the Steelers in 2017. He was with the team through the 2022 season before signing with the Lions as a free agent in 2023.

Months after he was released from the Lions, the Steelers signed him to a one-year contract. At the time he couldn’t talk about the case specifically, but said when it comes to any discipline from the NFL, whatever it comes down to, they’re ready to move on in that direction.

Sutton will be eligible for reinstatement on October 29 following the Steelers’ Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

