NHL announces rule changes; expand replay challenges

The NHL tweaked a few rules Wednesday, including expanding what NHL coaches can challenge. The NHL rule changes will take effect for the 2024-25 season.

Per the league’s press release, the NHL Board of Governors, general managers, and the NHL/NHLPA competition committee unanimously approved the changes. The league will work on the precise language for the rulebook in the coming weeks.

