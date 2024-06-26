Sports

NHL releases new Fanatics Penguins jersey

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins v New Jersey Devils NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 04: Pierre-Olivier Joseph #73 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on April 04, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) ( BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images)

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

NHL sweaters will continue to be made in Canada as they have for 50 years, but the league officially announced their 10-year partnership with Fanatics, a company known for producing inexpensive fan apparel. The change means 2024-25 Pittsburgh Penguins’ jerseys will bear the label and have a few changes in construction, though as of now, there will not be a change in appearance.

Don’t worry, the players’ sweaters will be hand-stitched and will not include the infamous Fanatics iron-on patches. In fact, it seems Fanatics Apparel is making a great effort to shed its past reputation.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Alleged child predator charged after being confronted by online activist group outside Giant Eagle
  • Partial human remains found in Mercer County reservoir
  • Man accused of carjacking woman in Hempfield while she was shopping with 4-year-old granddaughter
  • VIDEO: Councilperson proposes Quality of Life Ticketing legislation to clean up Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read