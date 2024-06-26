NHL releases new Fanatics Penguins jersey

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

NHL sweaters will continue to be made in Canada as they have for 50 years, but the league officially announced their 10-year partnership with Fanatics, a company known for producing inexpensive fan apparel. The change means 2024-25 Pittsburgh Penguins’ jerseys will bear the label and have a few changes in construction, though as of now, there will not be a change in appearance.

Don’t worry, the players’ sweaters will be hand-stitched and will not include the infamous Fanatics iron-on patches. In fact, it seems Fanatics Apparel is making a great effort to shed its past reputation.

