‘Always special coming back’: Former Penguin Marc-André Fleury to play last game in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Marc-André Fleury is continuing his farewell tour in the place it all began.

The Minnesota Wild goaltender will take the ice at PPG Paints Arena against the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

The match-up will likely be Fleury’s last time playing in Pittsburgh and against the team that drafted him first overall in 2003.

“I feel like sometimes, growing older, I get a little softer than I used to with emotions,” Fleury said. “I’ll just, maybe deep breath, take a good look around to keep good memories. Like I said, I was very fortunate to play here for so long and have souvenirs from this place, so it will be nice to do it one more time.”

In honor of the beloved former Penguin, fans attending Tuesday’s game can purchase a special edition Marc-André Fleury t-shirt, which includes a face mask with his number and flowers, serving as an homage to his nickname. There will also be jerseys and commemorative pucks sold.

Fleury ranks second in all-time goalie wins in the NHL with 562, which he collected with the Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blacks and Wild. He won the Stanley Cup three times, all with the Penguins, in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

The Golden Knights picked up Fleury, alongside one player from every other team in the league, in the 2017 expansion draft. Days later, Fleury penned an emotional farewell to Penguins fans and the city of Pittsburgh in The Player’s Tribune, writing:

“I wish I could put into words how much of an impact your support has made on me and my family. We have become Pittsburghers. My wife graduated from Robert Morris University, my daughters were born at Magee-Women’s Hospital (sorry our commercial has been blasting on your TVs for more than a year), and our first house was in Moon. Pittsburgh and its people will forever be in our hearts.”

Sidney Crosby on Marc-Andre Fleury:



"A great friend, someone I shared a lot of great times with and been through a lot of adversity, too. Basically growing up together in the league and trying to find our way. He means a lot to me, means a lot to the organization, and the fans."

Fleury’s contributions to the Steel City go beyond the ice. Right before he left for Las Vegas, he and his family donated a new playground and splash pad to the Sto-Ken-Rox Boys and Girls Club. The club had given the Fleurys a wish list of items it needed. In response, they purchased everything on the list.

The beloved goaltender credited the community and the fans in The Player’s Tribune when he left for the west coast, stating, “Over the years, I probably don’t have to tell you, it’s been ups and downs. But one thing I will carry with me, long after I leave Pittsburgh — honestly, long after my playing career is over — is how amazing and strong the support was that I received from the fans.”

Even before his last game in the Steel City, Fleury made a contribution to the community. He took to the ice - and the net - during a youth hockey practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

In February 2024, in what could be described as either fate or excellent scheduling from the NHL, the Wild hosted the Penguins for Fleury’s 1,000th career game. It was Fleury Tribute Night, and both teams celebrated the standout netminder.

