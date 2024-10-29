Penguins Game 11, Fleury Night; Lines, Notes

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6-1) completed their first 10-game segment with a resounding thud. The team is winless in five games, including earning a mere point on their four-game Western Canada road trip that ended with a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. The Penguins face the Minnesota Wild (5-1-2) on Tuesday, as well as old friend Marc-Andre Fleury one more time.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m., but fans may very well delay proceedings when Fleury is introduced for what will likely be his final game in Pittsburgh.

The NHL’s second all-time winningest goalie was the Penguins first pick and first pick overall in 2003 and has three Penguins Stanley Cup rings.

