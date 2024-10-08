Penguins Injury Updates: Rust and Nedeljkovic Take Next Step

CRANBERRY, Pa. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Bryan Rust rejoined the Pittsburgh Penguins practice on Tuesday after a several-day absence, but he’s not yet back.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Rust was part of the practice but was in a non-contact status. Rust appeared to suffer an upper-body injury early last week in a preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said Monday that the team was being cautious with Rust, ”If you don’t chain him down, he’s going to want to play.”

The Penguins received additional good news earlier Tuesday when goalie Alex Nedeljkovic joined the injured players on the ice before practice. It was the first time since being injured two weeks ago in Detroit.

