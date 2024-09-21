Penguins Preseason Gameday vs. Sabres

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins begin their preseason schedule Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres at Key Bank Arena. The overcrowded Penguins included a couple of NHL regulars and hopefuls on the roster that will faceoff against Buffalo at 7 p.m.

The notable Penguins prospects who will play Saturday night are Rutger McGroarty, Tristan Broz, and 2024 second-round pick Tanner Howe. NHL’ers Drew O’Connor, Valtteri Puustinen, Cody Glass, Jesse Puljujarvi, and defenseman Ryan Graves will also get a sweater.

While the Penguins are sending several NHL-caliber players, Buffalo will ice several of their best, including Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, and Zach Benson.

