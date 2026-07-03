Penguins sign forward Hendrix Lapierre to 2-year contract

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins signed forward Hendrix Lapierre to a two-year contract Friday.

Lapierre’s contract runs through the 2027-28 season and has an average annual value of $1.3 million.

The Penguins acquired Lapierre from the Washington Capitals last week in exchange for a 2027 third-round NHL draft pick and a 2028 third-round pick.

The Penguins have signed forward Hendrix Lapierre to a two-year contract.



Details: https://t.co/WCzAYKWQEc pic.twitter.com/6c9eRe1BLN — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 3, 2026

Lapierre, 24, spent the 2025-2026 season with the Capitals, during which he played in 74 games, notching 12 assists and 16 points.

At 6 feet tall and 195 pounds, Lapierre spent the last five seasons with the Capitals organization, spending time with AHL affiliate the Hershey Bears.

Lapierre has recorded 13 goals, 34 assists and 47 points in 158 NHL games. He registered a career high of eight goals, 14 assists, and 22 points in 51 games during the 2023-24 season.

He’s also a two-time Calder Cup champion, having played 113 AHL games.

The Gatineau, Quebec, native was originally drafted by Washington in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

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