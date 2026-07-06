Penguins sign Silovs, Chinakhov, & RFAs to new contracts

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas had a busy afternoon, signing four restricted free agents to new contracts and avoiding arbitration with the RFAs.

First up was Egor Chinakhov.

Chinakhov handsomely rewarded the Pittsburgh Penguins’ belief that he could be more than a lightly used fourth-line player. Sunday afternoon, the Penguins rewarded him with a new three-year contract.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group